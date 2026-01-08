/'Shooting was entirely predictable', says Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara

A day after a woman, now identified as Renee Nicole Good, was shot and killed by and ICE agent in Minneapolis, Police Chief Brian O'Hara, told media outlets that Wednesday's shooting was 'entirely predictable'. "We recognise quite obviously that this has been building over the course of several weeks," he was quoted as saying in an interview.

"This was a very tense situation on the ground." "The woman fatally shot, Renee Nicole Good, appears not have been the target of any "pre-planned law enforcement", O'Hara said, further saying that it seemed ICE officers approached Good's vehicle because ‘it was blocking the street’.

Meanwhile, US Vice-President JD Vance took it to X and said the woman's death was her own making. He wrote, "You can accept that this woman's death is a tragedy while acknowledging it's a tragedy of her own making. Don't illegally interfere in federal law enforcement operations and try to run over our officers with your car. It's really that simple," he added.

Minneapolis Public Schools cancel classes

Minneapolis Public Schools on Wednesday (January 7) announced that all classes would be cancelled on Thursday and Friday ‘out of an abundance of caution’. This comes in the wake of an ICE agent fatally shooting and killing a 37-year-old woman. Renee Nicole Good was shot after she reportedly hit the agent with her car. Several clips appeared to show Good’s car making contact with an ICE agent as he took out his gun and opened fire. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and President Donald Trump said that Good was shot and killed in self-defense when she sped her car towards the agent. The DHS also said that the agent was ‘fearing for his life’.