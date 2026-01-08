/Two Indian truck drivers arrested in US' Indiana for carrying cocaine 'enough to kill over 113,000 Americans'

Two Indian truck drivers were apprehended in Indiana for carrying 309 pounds of cocaine worth $7 million. They were arrested during a highway inspection where the sleeper berth of a semi-truck was found containing cocaine, which was "enough to kill more than 113,000 Americans," according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The arrested individuals were identified as Gurpreet Singh, 25, and Jasveer Singh, 30, who had entered the United States in 2017 and 2023, respectively. After the discovery of cocaine in the vehicle, a sniffer dog unit was alerted by the officers. During the inspection, police found "numerous cardboard boxes covered by a blanket in the sleeper berth of the truck," according to court records accessed by Fox59.

Both drivers were taken into custody and lodged at the Putnam County Jail. Indiana State Police stated that they face felony charges related to narcotics trafficking, and deportation holds have been issued against them, according to a Fox 32 Chicago report. However, both men claimed they did not know the truck’s contents, saying their employer had directed them to deliver the vehicle to an Indian restaurant in Richmond and wait for a consignment.

Both drivers entered the US illegally

Police said Gurpreet Singh illegally entered the US from Arizona on March 11, 2023, while Jasveer Singh entered unlawfully from California on March 21, 2017. Jasveer was also arrested last month in San Bernardino, California, on charges of receiving stolen property.

"Thanks to Gavin Newsom's reckless policies, these two criminal illegal aliens were granted commercial drivers' licences by the state of California and were arrested for trafficking a whopping 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck," the DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.