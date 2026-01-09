/Hours after Renee Nicole Good's death in ICE shooting, merchandise appears online

37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by ICE agents in Minnesota as she was trying to drive away and avoid a confrontation with them. She was driving a Honda Pilot SUV, which crashed into a nearby vehicle. Within hours of Nicole's death, the protestors and supporters marched into the streets of Minnesota and other states in honour of Renee.

At the same time, another phenomenon was observed, which is that merchandise related to Good popped up rapidly across E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Etsy. These ranged from t-shirts, hats, hoodies with her picture as a print and quotes “Justice for Good”, “Justice for Goodness,” “Renne Nicole Good”, “Rest in Power”. Even though the ideological inclination of these merchants remains unclear. But this phenomenon is not new; similar merchandising was seen after the assassinations of Charlie Kirk, Epstein Bubba email, and Alligator Alcatraz.

The rapid proliferation of e-commerce platforms has boosted consumerism and, at the same time, comes with the commodification of human emotions. A phenomenon which can be closely attributed to the “Narcotising Dysfunction” of the media. Being informed and aware seems like making a difference. The quick commodification of any real-world event helps people feel involved by purchasing items, thus fostering apathy and political passivity, just like drugs. This works as a safety lid against public outrage.

Meanwhile, her poetry was being shared widely as a testament to her life. She reportedly won the prestigious Academy of American Poets Prize in 2002 for a poem called “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs.”

At the same time, some of the merchandise was being sold on GoFundMe to help Renee's wife and child. One such fundraiser has raised at least $400,000.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. US President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice defended the ICE agents, calling the shooting “self-defence”, while democrats and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz asked for an investigation into the matter.