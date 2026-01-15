/$350,000 raised for Ford worker suspended after Trump heckling

The autoworker who was flipped off by US President Donald Trump on October 13, during his visit to the Ford Worker facility, has quickly drawn huge support from the crowd. He was reportedly suspended because he called US President Donald Trump a ‘Pedophile Protector’. Using multiple crowdfunding campaigns in GoFundMe, including one by Diandra Gourlay entitled 'Support Ford Worker TJ Sabula during suspension,' which is listed as "Donation protected”, people have raised more than $350,000 for him.



The man identified as TJ Sabula was suspended without any compensation after heckling the President. His firing is pending an internal investigation. He said that he has no regrets.

“As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” said Sabula. Sabula, 40, a line worker and member of UAW Local 600, identifies as politically independent and, although he never voted for Trump, had supported other Republican politicians in the past. But he said he was a little worried about his job.

“Please help us raise funds for patriot TJ Sabula!! TJ was suspended from his job at the Ford Automotive Company for correctly calling President Donald J Trump a Pedophile Protector!!” read the bio of the fundraising. The page was created by Sean Williams, and he said that the amount was successfully transferred to Sabula.

The White House has responded to the incident, labelling Sabula a 'lunatic'. Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement: "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response.”

“I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you'd better be ready to seize the opportunity," he added. "And today I think I did that.” He said that Trump could clearly hear him as he was just about 60 feet away from the president when he yelled at him.