A United Auto Workers union member has been suspended by Ford after a heated exchange with President Donald Trump on Tuesday in Michigan, a UAW representative confirmed, as reported by CBS News Detroit. A video circulated by TMZ appears to show an incident during Trump's visit to the Rouge Centre in Dearborn, in which the president responded to a heckler shouting at him. Later in the video, Trump appeared to point and mouth "f*** you," showing his middle finger.

The UAW member shouted ‘pedophile protector’

TMZ reported that the person shouted “pedophile protector”, apparently referring to the Trump administration’s handling of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The individual was not identified, and a UAW representative declined to provide a name.

Reacting to the episode, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told CBS News Detroit that "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

Ford Motor Company spokesperson David Tovar said, "We had a great event today and we're proud of how our employees represented Ford. We've seen the clip you're referring to. One of our core values is respect and we don't condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities. When that happens, we have a process to deal with it but we don't get into specific personnel matters."

Trump paid his visit to Michigan on Tuesday to address the Detroit Economic Club and tour Ford's manufacturing plant in Dearborn. It trip of the president was his first visit since he came to Metro Detroit in April 2025 to celebrate his first 100 days in office.