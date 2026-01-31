Google Preferred
‘Nuclear technology cannot be eliminated’: Iran warns US, Israel against attack

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 31, 2026, 15:42 IST | Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 16:01 IST
Iranian supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran’s army chief Amir Hatami warned the US and Israel against attacking Iran, saying its forces are on high alert and nuclear technology cannot be eliminated despite military threats.

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami on Saturday (Jan 31) warned the United States and Israel against an attack on the Islamic Republic, saying that the country’s forces are on high alert after Washington deployed heavy military forces in the Gulf. He added that his country’s nuclear technology “cannot be eliminated” after US President Donald Trump said that he expected Iran to seek a deal to avoid an attack by American forces. This comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran after Trump deployed an “armada” in the Gulf.

“If the enemy makes a mistake, without a doubt it will endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime,” said Hatami as per the official IRNA news agency. He added that Iran’s armed forces were “at full defensive and military readiness.”

Hatami further said, “The nuclear science and technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be eliminated, even if scientists and sons of this nation are martyred.”

Earlier on Friday (Jan 30), Trump warned Tehran of finalising a deal, or he will be sending a “larger number of ships to Iran”.

“We’re now sending actually a larger number of ships to Iran,” Trump said, adding that his preference remained a peaceful accord. “Hopefully, we’ll make a deal.”

“We have a large armada, flotilla, call it whatever you want, heading toward Iran right now,” Trump said, referring to an American naval carrier group in waters off Iran. “Hopefully we’ll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that’s good. If we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens.”

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

