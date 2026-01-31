/Epstein file containing Trump’s name mysteriously disappears, then reappears – What DOJ said

The Department of Justice on Friday (Jan 31) released thousands of additional documents from a case related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Reportedly, the DOJ temporarily removed and then republished a file containing a summary of complaints made to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center over an unspecified time frame, which included references to US President Donald Trump and Epstein. Although there was no indication that the tips were verified.

What was in the files?

The documents contained complaints, some of which dated back 35 years. An email accompanying the lists reads: “This is the list I sent Whitney with names of Trump accusers from NTOC.” The material comes from an FBI spreadsheet linked to an investigation into the Alexander brothers, wealthy Florida siblings currently facing sex trafficking charges. The spreadsheet catalogues tips received by the bureau, along with brief notes on whether or how agents followed them up.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The spreadsheet contained 16 complaints and included an email dated August 7, 2025, to recipients whose names were redacted. The document also included other well-known personalities, including former president Bill Clinton and Lisa Marie Presley.

According to the complaint summaries, at least eight complainants did not include their contact information at the time of making the complaint. “Some of these individuals are reporting second-hand information,” a note in the email containing the document read.

What allegations were made against Trump?

According to the files, which linked Trump to Epstein, the US president raped a 13-year-old girl. One entry in the spreadsheet describes a woman claiming that her friend was forced to perform oral sex on Trump roughly 35 years ago in New Jersey, when she was allegedly 13 or 14 years old. The report says the girl was also abused by Epstein and that she was struck after biting Trump. In the column labelled “response”, the FBI noted that the caller was contacted and the lead forwarded to its Washington office for interview. No outcome is recorded.

“Spoke with caller who identified REDACTED as friend. Lead was sent to Washington Office to conduct interview,” the response read.

Another allegation suggested Trump was complicit in the murder of a newborn child, which may have been born from sexual acts paid for by Trump and others.

What did White House say?

In response to the allegations against Trump, the White House said in a statement, “This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act. Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear, the claims are unfounded and false, and if they have a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

What did DOJ say?