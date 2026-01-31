/Key takeaways from latest batch of Epstein file dump: Mentions of Trump, Musk and more

Officials have said that the newly released more than 800,000 files, significantly larger than the about 100,000 documents released in December, would be the last batch.
The Department of Justice on Friday (Jan 31) released thousands of additional documents from a case related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, like earlier batches, the fresh set of files was also heavily redacted and incomplete. The documents also contained references to Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and some celebrities. Officials have said that the newly released more than 800,000 files, significantly larger than the about 100,000 documents released in December, would be the last batch.
Many of the documents released on Friday had already been made public earlier through various lawsuits and court filings. The files also included reports from Palm Beach police in Florida, which led to an initial state criminal investigation back in 2005. While some of the records have been released as part of the House Oversight Committee investigation into the Epstein case.
One new file released among the latest batch was Maria Farmer’s 1996 complaint to the FBI alleging that Epstein had stolen and sold the photos of her 12 and 16-year-old sisters, clicked by her. This year, she sued the federal government over alleged failure to protect her and other Epstein victims. “I feel redeemed,” Farmer said in a statement on Friday. Her legal team has argued that the document “proves that if the FBI had simply done its job in 1996, Epstein’s decades-long sex trafficking operation could have been stopped at the outset.” Her suit is pending and the government is yet to file a response to the allegations made by her.
Despite the 30 days dead given by the attorney general to make the document public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that several hundreds of thousands of pages had not released yet, adding that it could take a “couple of weeks” for them to be made public. Blanche cited the need to redact information about the victims as the reason behind the delay.
While US President Donald Trump is known to have been friends with Epstein in past, there were only a few mentions of him in the documents released on Friday. One file that contained allegations of rape of a minor by Trump mysteriously disappeared, then reappeared, sparking backlash.
Oversight Democrats have accused Trump and the DOJ of withholding roughly 50 per cent of the Epstein files, demanding names of the sex offender’s co-conspirators. “We will begin a thorough review of this latest limited production, but let’s be clear: our work and investigation are just getting started,” Oversight Dems said in a statement.
Former President Bill Clinton appeared several times in the photographs released in the latest batch of documents, although the photos do not suggest any wrongdoing. Apart from him, billionaire Elon Musk, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s mother Mira Nair, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, late pop star Michael Jackson, and actor Kevin Spacey were also mentioned in the Epstein files.