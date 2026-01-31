/Key takeaways from latest batch of Epstein file dump: Mentions of Trump, Musk and more

One new file released among the latest batch was Maria Farmer’s 1996 complaint to the FBI alleging that Epstein had stolen and sold the photos of her 12 and 16-year-old sisters, clicked by her. This year, she sued the federal government over alleged failure to protect her and other Epstein victims. “I feel redeemed,” Farmer said in a statement on Friday. Her legal team has argued that the document “proves that if the FBI had simply done its job in 1996, Epstein’s decades-long sex trafficking operation could have been stopped at the outset.” Her suit is pending and the government is yet to file a response to the allegations made by her.