/New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Mother Mira Nair named in new set of Epstein files

The US Justice Department on Friday (Jan 30) released fresh cache of Epstein files reigniting controversy related to popular personalities like President Donald Trump, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the world's richest man Elon Musk. Another name that has cropped up in the list is of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair.

According to the files released by the US Justice Department, Nair attended an afterparty at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's house for her 2009 film "Amelia".

It has come to light that publicist Peggy Siegal had emailed Jeffrey Epstein on October 21, 2009, after the party got over. The email describes a lot about what happened at the party event.

"Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair....etc," the email read.

The reaction of guests related to the film was not very positive revealed the mail that reads, "Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gen: at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportwear department....very weird. Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month....Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg."

Former President Bill Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos were also among attendees at the afterparty.