/Epstein Files: JPMorgan wire transfer sparks online occult claims over ‘Baal’ reference

One specific fax from Epstein's files, which is a wire-transfer document associated with JPMorgan, is being circulated online with claims of occult symbolism tied to Epstein. The Epstein case is still shrouded in secrecy and has collapsed the trust of individuals in powerful institutions. Epstein's case already has the element that breaks the moral authority of the institution with secrecy and elite protection. So it becomes smooth to jump from a disgraced sex-trafficker to occult practitioner, given that there were several references to the dismemberment of babies and ritualistic sacrifices were in the Epstein files, eventhough they were not verified by court records.

Red flags in the document

The 2009 JP Morgan internal memo shows that Jeffrey Epstein, already a convicted sex offender who pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution, was being offered a wire transfer on direct instruction. Sex offenders and facilitators of sex crime are usually considered high-risk clients, but he continued with the privileges. This is a major red flag, as a renowned bank is providing a high-risk client manual oversight rather than automated processes for a small transaction. JP Morgan's legal response was that they were not aware of his sex trafficking activities, and it exited from any relationship with Epstein after 2013. However, it had itself raised a SAR (suspicious activity report) in 2000-2002 involving unusual payments, yet they continued to provide services to him.

Screenshot EFTA01589335 Photograph: (DOJ)

Who is Baal? How did this Epstein document spark occult claims online?

But what drew the attention of netizens was the mention of the term “Baal”, which is likely to be a technical error for Bank. The term Baal is a reference to the Canaanite deity who was the God of storms, rain, and fertility. He was the rival of Yahweh in the Hebrew Bible and was demonised in the Abrahamic religions. His worship was connected to ritualistic sacrifices, with some scholars connecting it to child sacrifices. The recently released Epstein files had several allegations of child dismemberment, sacrifice and torture. So the severe institutional lethargy in persecuting the convict, the association with elite and powerful figures, leaps to hidden power and occult rituals more easily. Moreover, there is a temple, a boxy, blue-and-white striped building located on the Little St James Island's southwest point, had been a point of intense speculation. The temple had a golden dome at its top. According to the legal documents, there is a piano in the room with some elaborate mural depicting constellations and mythical creatures. The building's outside becomes an anchor for further speculations.