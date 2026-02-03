/Did Robert Maxwell threaten Mossad? Epstein files reignite Mystery around his death

British media mogul Robert Maxwell father of Ghislaine Maxwell, who died under mysterious circumstances, has been mentioned in the Epstein Files. In the recently released Epstein's mail, he was claiming that Robert Maxwell threatened to expose all Mossad operations unless he was paid £400 mn to save his collapsing business empire.

Epstein claimed that Robert had access to Margaret Thatcher in Downing Street and Ronald Reagan in White House. He was also acting as the unofficial ambassador of the Soviet Bloc."In that time, he had free access to Margaret Thatcher's Downing Street, t= Ronald Reagan's White House, to the Kremlin and to the corridors of power throughout Europe," wrote Epstein.

Robert Maxwell was once the owner of 400 companies in the UK. He was an MP in the British parliament. He was allegedly involved in the Iran-Contra money affair, using his empire for money laundering. Iran-Contra was one of the darkest scams of the CIA-Mossad, where they sold weapons to Iran to fund the Nicaraguan rebels, who were fighting the communist government. It was later discovered in 1986 when a supply plane was shot down over Nicaragua, and arms were found in the plane. Robert was also the backbone of the PROMIS Software Scandal; he globally distributed the bugged PROMIS software used by Mossad to spy on other governments.

Whistleblower Ari Ben-Menashe alleged that he diverted the funds from his companies to further his espionage goals. “Maxwell passed on all the secrets he learned to Mossad in Tel Aviv. In turn, they tolerated his excesses, vanities and insatiable appetite for a luxurious lifestyle and women,” wrote Epstein. "He told his controllers who they should target and how they should do it. He appointed himself as Israel's unofficial ambassador to the Soviet Bloc." His life mirrors the life of Jeffrey Epstein, both had the story of rags to riches, both were connected to Mossad, KGB and MI6; and both had Ghislaine Maxwell along with them.

Maxwell died falling from his yacht, “the Lady Ghislaine,” after a supposed heart attack. Even though the official explanation denied foul play, reports suggest that there were discrepancies in his pathology test, there were bruises on his body, it was found almost 100 miles away from the yacht, and not a single crew hear any splash of him falling in water. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh and others suggested that when Maxwell's debt became unassailable, he tried to blackmail Mossad to bail him out, which led to his death. These speculations were further fueled when he received a state funeral in Israel, where six serving and former heads of Israeli intelligence, and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir were present. Shamir stated that Maxwell “has done more for Israel than can today be said.”