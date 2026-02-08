/Epstein files reveal elite emails on cultural control and class bias

In the newly released Epstein File, an email exchange between Jes Staley and Jeffrey Epstein shows an exchange about elite manipulation of the masses using popular culture. The email, dated February 3, 2014, shows Jes Staley, a former banker and former CEO of Barclays, suggesting that the working class is busy with circuses instead of overthrowing the financial elite.

“You want to know why we are not Sao Paulo? Watch the TV ads on the Super Bowl. It's all about hip blacks in hip cars with white women. The group that should be in the streets has been bought off by Jay Z,” wrote Staley.

In 2014, Brazil had a nationwide protest against the rising cost of living, evenas billions were channelled towards hosting the FIFA World Cup. But in the US, the public has been pacified by popular culture icons like “Jay Z” to protest against the elite and financialisation of the economy. Marxist critique, Antonio Gramsci has previously elaborated this line of thinking on “cultural hegemony”. It argues that capitalism reproduces itself through culture to maintain the validity of the system by manufacturing consent, producing icons like "Jay Z" to legitimise the hegemonic structure with an illusion of upward mobility.

Screenshot of EFTA00705992 Photograph: (DOJ)

Screenshot of EFTA02438880 Photograph: (DOJ)

The file contains many such references that reflect the deeply disturbing, racist and classist attitude of elites. One such email reveals that Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein were supposedly discussing, "how do we get rid of poor people as a whole". Similarly, another email exchange between AI theorist Roger Schank and Jeffrey Epstein discusses how Jewish people made a fortune in the past ten years, selling short the shipping futures. Whereas the Goyim were involved in the real work of shipping, they do not understand complicated financial instruments like forward freight agreements (FFAs). Jews avoid any real productive activity; instead, seek financial gain through the speculation of prices and the exploitation of others' labour. This is supposedly how “jews make money”. Industry used to reject this kind of speculative trading, but over time, this paper market grew, becoming larger than the original shipping market.