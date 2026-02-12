Iran celebrated the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and the overthrow of the US-backed monarchy of 1979 by setting fire to a statue depicting the demon god “Baal” with the star of David carved onto it. The effigy also adorned an image of US President Donald Trump and the number “666”. The demonstration was organised under the banner of “22 Bahman” in central squares in Tehran and other major cities. Demonstrator chanted ‘death to Israel’ as they set fire to the demon god “Baal”.

Israeli media i24 reported the demonstration as state-organised and termed the symbolism as "overtly confrontational". According i24 report demonstrator burned Israeli and American flags, while mock coffins draped in U.S. flags and bearing images of senior American military figures, including U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George and CENTCOM Commander Gen. Brad Cooper.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iranian media PressTV called the demonstration a response to the “foreign conspiracies” and “hybrid, cognitive, and media warfare” of the bitter "American-Zionist" collusion. The demonstrators held up the Islamic religious doctrine, “Quran”, as a protest against its burning during the January riots. “No true Iranian takes up arms against another Iranian or invites an enemy to intervene,” said Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.

Baal is a Canaanite deity and was prayed to by the Levants during the late Bronze Age in West Asia. Most of the modern-day Jews can trace their heritage to the Canaanites. The deity Baal turned into a false god with the widespread adoption of monotheism and literary mockery of Baal-Zebub/Beelzebub. Christian literary writings, such as John Milton's Paradise Lost, solidified Baal as Satanic. Some scholars argue that there was archaeological evidence of child sacrifices to Baal during the late Bronze Age. So the burning of the Baal statue was used as a symbolic reference to Jeffrey Epstein and the US and Zionist elite, who have been accused of child abuse in the recently released Epstein files by the DOJ.