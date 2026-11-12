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Bystander filmed Jensen Huang with Kimberly Powell at San Jose hotel, was made to sign NDA

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Nov 12, 2026, 10:55 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 10:55 IST
Bystander filmed Jensen Huang with Kimberly Powell at San Jose hotel, was made to sign NDA

Jensen Huang is said to have had an affair with an employee who reported to him. Photograph: (AFP - Nvidia blog)

Story highlights

Jensen Huang's security team caught a man filming him and his subordinate, Kimberly Powell, at a San Jose hotel this year and got him to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Executives at the company said the staff knew about their affair.

Jensen Huang reportedly had a second affair with a female executive who reported to him. The New York Times reported that the 63-year-old was close to Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. According to the outlet, which spoke to five company executives, Powell and Huang were seen cosying up to each other at a conference in San Jose, California, earlier this year. Three of them revealed that a bystander took a video of the two at a hotel. However, Huang's security team caught the person filming and made them sign a non-disclosure agreement. NYT noted that it has not seen the video either.

On November 11, the outlet published a report claiming that the Nvidia CEO had an affair with Kimberly Powell, who is "responsible for the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI, and visualization that power the ecosystem of medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics."

They spoke anonymously to confirm that the staff at the company were aware of their proximity and talked about it. At Nvidia’s annual developer conference in San Jose this year, Kimberly gave a speech on AI using Huang's image in an animated form.

Powell has not commented on the matter yet. Meanwhile, when NYT reached out to Huang on the phone, he told them, "I don't think you should be talking to me directly."

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Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang

The latest revelation comes after Huang admitted to the Nvidia board on November 8 to an affair. Huang was seen at a Taipei restaurant with Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy who reportedly influenced the company to sell billions of dollars worth of AI chips to a Singapore-based company, Megaspeed. US intelligence has said that the company was a front to shift the advanced chips to China.

Meanwhile, the double-affair news comes as a major blow to Huang, who might soon be removed as the CEO at Nvidia. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the board is actively preparing to oust Huang. The board has reportedly already enlisted an outside search firm to identify potential replacements, including weighing options for an interim CEO.

The company is carrying out an independent investigation into claims that Alice Huang was hired by China. It has retained former acting US Attorney Joon H. Kim of the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to lead the probe. Under Nvidia's bylaws, a majority vote of the directors can remove Huang "with or without cause".

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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