/Big change in Indian visa rules: Categories reduced from 13 to 9, tourist visa renamed; check what's new

The Central Government has reduced the number of main Indian visa categories from 13 to nine and sub-categories from 49 to 23. The move aims to simplify the country's visa regime. In addition, the changes in the visa categories will also reduce overlap between visa categories, making the framework easier to keep track of for visitors, researchers, patients, students, investors and business professionals, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday (November 11).



The nine main categories under India's visa regime are now: Business Visa, Diplomatic Visa, Medical Visa, Official Visa, Work Visa, Journalist Visa, Student Visa, Visitor Visa and Miscellaneous Visa. Meanwhile, the name of the Tourist Visa has been changed to the Visitor Visa. In the statement, the MHA confirmed that the new category is organised into two sub-categories, V-1 and V-2, allowing applicants to select a visa suited to the nature and duration of their proposed visit.



In addition to other eligible visitor activities, Visa 1 covers short-term activities, including business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment and short-term courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft. Under this category, the visa is granted for 30 days with multiple entries. Meanwhile, Visa 2 is for longer-duration visits, having a validity of 1, 5 or 10 years. It includes the activities permissible under V-1 and mountaineering. For mountaineering purposes, a visa of six months, with several entries, will be given.



“By bringing a wider range of short visits under a clearly identified category, the new arrangement makes visa selection simpler for travellers who may combine leisure with business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats or cultural learning, including short-duration yoga programmes. The longer-duration V-2 option provides continuity and convenience for eligible repeat visitors, while the specific mountaineering provision addresses the distinct needs of such travel,” the government said in the statement.

Business visa

The MHA release also confirmed that the Business Visa has been restructured into two streams—B-1 and B-2. The B-1 category applies to long-term, licence-based ventures, such as foreign nationals setting up industrial or business operations in India, while B-2 covers short-term, contract-based engagements like Production Investment Business, conferences, sporting events, performing arts and film projects.



A notable provision under this restructuring applies to foreign technical experts, engineers and specialists hired by Indian firms for tasks including installation and commissioning, quality assurance, maintenance work, production support, IT and ERP system upgrades, training, supply-chain management, plant design, senior-level technical guidance, and the transfer of technology and expertise. Such professionals will now be eligible for a Production Investment Business Visa under the B-2 category via the e-Visa system—a classification previously known as the e-B4 visa.

Student visa

Similarly, the Student Visa framework has been streamlined into two categories: S-1 and S-2. The S-1 Visa is meant for school, undergraduate and postgraduate studies, while S-2 covers PhD scholars, researchers, visiting faculty, foreign students conducting research in India, scientific and anthropological expeditions, interns, exchange students and other specified academic pursuits, according to the MHA.