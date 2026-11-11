/'Blood on your hands': Milk thrown at Joe Biden outside Trinity College as protests over Gaza turn sour in Dublin

Pro-Palestinian protesters threw objects, including cartons of milk, at former US President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden outside Trinity College in Dublin on Tuesday (Nov 10), as his unannounced visit to watch his son Hunter receive an award descended into clashes with Irish police that ended in at least two arrests. As per reports, Biden arrived at the college without prior notice to attend the ceremony at which Hunter Biden received the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse from the College Historical Society. Notable past awardees include former Irish president Michael D Higgins, Bob Geldof, Patti Smith, Julian Assange, and Desmond Tutu.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

What the footage shows

A roughly 41-second video captures the confrontation from several angles. It opens near the building's entrance, where security personnel and others huddle under black umbrellas in overcast, rainy conditions.

A group of protesters can be seen gathered on the steps outside, waving Palestinian flags and at least one Irish flag. They can be heard blaming Biden for US support and what they called enabling “genocide.” Chants of “Genocide Joe", “Shame on you", “Blood on your hands” (or “blood, blood on your hands”) can be heard.

Protesters can then be seen hurling milk towards the former US president, with security personnel attempting to stop them. Irish police in high-visibility jackets can be seen restraining and pinning protesters to the ground near the building, as bystanders record on their phones. Watch the video here:

Two arrested