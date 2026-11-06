/Midterm loss forces Trump White House to post AI-generated reminder: 'Still your president' | WATCH

The White House, after a bruising midterm defeat, has posted a 44-second AI-generated LEGO video of Donald Trump styled as a Zelda hero, capped by a message that says the quiet part out loud: he is still in charge.

The video, titled "The Legend of Trump: Make America Great Again," was posted on the official White House X and Instagram account after Republicans lost control of Congress. Its caption, "It's dangerous to go alone! Take this 🇺🇸," lifts directly from the classic Zelda scene where an old man hands Link his first sword.

What's in the video

The clip opens on a Zelda-style title card, a blue shield with a red bird emblem and a sword crossed behind it, with "PRESS CONTINUE" at the bottom. A low-poly, Nintendo 64-style Trump then appears in a dark blue suit, red tie and a red hat reading "STILL YOUR PRESIDENT."

From there, he runs through a grassy nighttime forest toward a hollow tree, complete with heart containers, a green stamina bar, an attack button and a floating fairy companion. Text boxes surface along the way, claiming the sharpest drop in prescription drug prices in more than 60 years through Most-Favored-Nations pricing, and zero illegal alien releases into the US for 17 consecutive months.