/Midterm loss forces Trump White House to post AI-generated reminder: 'Still your president' | WATCH

The White House, after a bruising midterm defeat, has posted a 44-second AI-generated LEGO video of Donald Trump styled as a Zelda hero, capped by a message that says the quiet part out loud: he is still in charge.
The video, titled "The Legend of Trump: Make America Great Again," was posted on the official White House X and Instagram account after Republicans lost control of Congress. Its caption, "It's dangerous to go alone! Take this 🇺🇸," lifts directly from the classic Zelda scene where an old man hands Link his first sword.
What's in the video
The clip opens on a Zelda-style title card, a blue shield with a red bird emblem and a sword crossed behind it, with "PRESS CONTINUE" at the bottom. A low-poly, Nintendo 64-style Trump then appears in a dark blue suit, red tie and a red hat reading "STILL YOUR PRESIDENT."
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From there, he runs through a grassy nighttime forest toward a hollow tree, complete with heart containers, a green stamina bar, an attack button and a floating fairy companion. Text boxes surface along the way, claiming the sharpest drop in prescription drug prices in more than 60 years through Most-Favored-Nations pricing, and zero illegal alien releases into the US for 17 consecutive months.
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The scene then cuts to the Oval Office, where Trump sits at the Resolute Desk signing documents, flags behind him. A final text box reads: "President Trump is working tirelessly... TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!!" The video ends on a white line drawing of the White House and the words "PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP." Watch it here: