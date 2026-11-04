/'Hazardous waste' to ‘mission failed’: Iran mocks Trump as Democrats sweep the 2026 US midterms | WATCH

Democrats seized control of the US Congress on Tuesday (Nov 03), capturing both the Senate and the House in a stunning rejection of President Donald Trump's agenda. And Tehran, it seems, was watching with popcorn. Within hours of early results showing major Democratic gains, Iran's official channels on X were online, mocking the president with videos that spread fast across social media.

A dumpster, a flushed cap, and a falling president

The most viral clip, posted November 4 on Iran's consular channel in India, is a short AI video that shows a limp, tired-looking Trump being carried out of a White House-like building by suited men and dumped into a large dumpster labelled "Hazardous Waste". The video had accumulated over 1.7 million views and tens of thousands of likes at the time of this report being published.

Iran's Consulate General in Mumbai went simpler and blunter: a seven-second video of a red MAGA hat being flushed down a toilet, captioned “TRUMP'S TIME IS UP. FLUSHED!”. The symbolism targets the "Make America Great Again" slogan head-on.

Not all the mockery came from Iran. A separate viral clip, posted November 3, shows Trump in a suit and red tie crouched on a tree branch over water, axing the very branch he's standing on until it snaps and he splashes down. Captioned "Trump all year heading into the midterms be like..", it leaned on the self-sabotage metaphor. It drew over 19,000 likes and 1.3 million views.

'Anyone who clings to slim hope': The leader's message

In a statement, Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was quoted as saying by state-backed outlet IRNA, "Anyone who still clings to even a slim hope that the system of domination might change its behaviour or undergo party and factional shifts, or who believes that concessions to the US could turn it away from its hostility toward the Iranian nation, is deeply mistaken."

Notably, Khamenei has not been seen in public since his appointment in late February, after US-Israeli strikes killed his father and predecessor.

Why it matters

From a flushed MAGA hat to a dumpster drop, Iran's mockery was pointed and viral. The US-Israeli war in Iran became a defining issue of the campaign after regional violence this year spiked gas and diesel prices for millions of families worldwide, including in the US.