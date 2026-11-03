/'I was one of his child victims': Former Miss Teen USA contestant Larissa Portnoff accuses Trump of sexual abuse in viral video | WATCH

A New York clinical psychologist has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually exploiting her when she was a child and attempting to intimidate her decades later. Dr Larissa Portnoff, a former Miss Teen USA contestant, made the allegations in a video going viral online ahead of the November 3, 2026, US midterm elections. Her claims also include alleged attempts to contact her through a political intermediary and access sealed records identifying her as “Jane Doe”.

“I was one of the child victims of Donald Trump beginning when I was around 8 years old,” Portnoff said in the video. She alleged that the abuse began when she was eight, intensified around the age of ten and continued until she was about twelve. She further claimed that Trump targeted her again when she was 16 and 17, and that inappropriate and exploitative interactions involving him and members of his inner circle continued into her adulthood.

Portnoff alleges intimidation; claims Trump tried to contact her

Portnoff said she believed she had escaped what she described as a "paedophile ring”. She also alleged that someone acting as a political fixer had contacted her over the past year on Trump's behalf. “I think it was a form of witness intimidation. I think he also tried to sexually exploit me again,” she said.

Among the incidents she described was an invitation to a New York Yankees game on September 11, 2025, followed by an alleged proposal to meet in a private room at the Waldorf Astoria hotel. She claimed her home address had been traced and that sealed records identifying her as “Jane Doe” had somehow been accessed.

Addressing Trump directly, she said: “You have hurt so many children, and you're clearly a paedophile, and you're dangerous on top of it.”

Ex-teen beauty queen alleges Trump intimidation continues to this day

Portnoff said she had previously raised the allegations with government authorities and claimed the Senate Judiciary Committee had recommended her reports to the attorney general. “The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended my reports to the Attorney General's,” she said in the recording.

She described the alleged conduct as organised crime and urged authorities to investigate, arguing that the issue should not be reduced to a political dispute between Democrats and Republicans. “I'm in my 30s now. The fact that you've done this to me for three decades is just inhumane,” she said.

Portnoff also alleged that she had faced death threats and attempts on her life but insisted that she would not be silenced. “If you think you're going to intimidate me, Donald Trump, it's not going to work,” she said.

The psychologist said she had made her Instagram account public so that friends and people around her would understand why she was speaking out. She urged anyone with relevant information to contact her office.