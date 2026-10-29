/'Pumpkin spice paedo': Trump mercilessly heckled for travelling aboard Epstein's Lolita Express | Watch video

US President Donald Trump was interrupted by a protester shouting about his links to Jeffrey Epstein during a campaign rally in Ohio on Wednesday (Oct 28), prompting the president to subsequently defend his past association with the late convicted sex offender.

The protester, identified as activist and comedian Robert Potylo, who uses the name Robby Roadsteamer online, sang a song accusing Trump of having travelled on Epstein’s notorious plane nicknamed 'Lolita Express' as the president addressed supporters in Chillicothe, Ohio. The crowd responded with boos before security personnel escorted him out of the venue.

Potylo also shouted insults at Trump, calling him “Butterscotch shitler” and “Pumpkin spice pedo” (an apparent nod to Trump's orange-ish skin tone, often attributed to self-tanners, bronzers, and makeup). He later posted footage of the confrontation on X, describing it as the uncut video of his removal from the rally.

Trump revisits claim he expelled Epstein

Seemingly prompted by the heckler, Trump later in the rally speech sought to address his links with the convicted sex trafficker Epstein. Repeating his previous claims, he told the crowd that he had thrown the financier out of his Mar-a-Lago club years ago because he considered him a “whack job”.

“I threw Jeffrey Epstein the hell out of Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said, adding that he had been “totally exonerated” in connection with Epstein.

The president also sought to associate Epstein with his opponent party, saying that the paedophile was a registered Democrat, and dismissed the protesters as “sick, weak people” and “paid protesters”.

Trump has repeatedly said he severed ties with Epstein. Epstein, who faced federal sex-trafficking charges involving minors, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

Trump has not been charged with a crime in connection with Epstein’s sex-trafficking activities, and the appearance of his name in Epstein-related records, by itself, does not establish criminal wrongdoing.

Epstein controversy shadows midterm campaign

The interruption came as Trump campaigned in Ohio for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. The rally was part of a broader effort to support Republicans in the state, including Senator Jon Husted.

Trump’s handling of the Epstein records has faced scrutiny, with the issue continuing to surface at public appearances. At the Ohio rally, the president used the heckler’s reference to Epstein to reiterate his account of their past relationship and reject suggestions of wrongdoing.

Potylo has previously disrupted appearances by Trump allies. In 2024, he heckled former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after Bannon was released from prison. "When's the next insurrection?" Potylo had asked. "Can we storm the Burger King after this?"