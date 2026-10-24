/Prasidh Krishna ruled out of New Zealand ODIs as BCCI pick replacement

India will be without an experienced fast bowler during the ODI series against New Zealand, with seamer Prasidh Krishna ruled out of the five-match ODI series starting November 4. The right-arm pacer, who hasn’t played any competitive cricket since suffering an injury midway through the second ODI against the West Indies, has not yet been cleared by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). Krishna is expected to undergo match simulations on November 1 and 2.



Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi has replaced Krishna in the ODI squad.

A Cricbuzz report claims that head coach Gautam Gambhir and Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill want Krishna available for the two Tests. With India sitting in the bottom half of the current WTC 2025-27 cycle, and WTC Final qualification on the line, Krishna's availability for the two Tests gives India a better chance.



However, if he regains full fitness in time for some cricket in New Zealand, Krishna would likely play the third unofficial Test match from November 6 to 9, which will also include Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.



The selectors, however, had picked him in the squad for the first three ODIs subject to fitness clearance, and rested him for the last two One-Dayers, which Gill will also miss, to prepare for the Test series. Wellington will host the first Test on November 19, and Christchurch the second one on November 27.



Prasidh has risen through the ranks despite featuring in just nine Tests so far and is now among the first-team pacers. Although he underwent his first match simulation on October 22, his second scheduled one in the coming days suggests the previous test results may not have yielded the desired results.

