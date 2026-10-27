/Daler Mehndi row: Subodh Uniyal rejects Mika Singh’s team’s claim that he apologised over Uttarakhand event

Amid the ongoing Daler Mehndi row, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has denied apologising to the veteran singer. Their public confrontation happened at a cultural event in New Tehri on October 18, and the minister has maintained that he sees no reason to apologise.

The latest comments come after reports suggested that the matter had been resolved through a phone conversation.

Subodh Uniyal denies apologising

During an interview with Satya Vani, Uniyal was asked whether he had apologised to the singer following the incident. Rejecting the claim, he said, “Mera maafi maangne ka prashn hi nahi hai” (There is no question of me apologising).

He also added, “Ye batao, maine koi apradh kiya hai jo maafi maangu?” (Tell me, have I committed any crime that I should apologise for?).

Uniyal also defended his conduct during the event. "Agar tabiyat kharab thi toh nahi aana chahiye tha. Agar aaye bhi the, toh janta ko bata dete ki tabiyat kharab hai” (If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell), he said. "Apradh kiya hai Rs. 26 lakh le kar ke janta ki jo umeedein thi, unpe paani pherne ka inhone” (The wrongdoing was taking Rs. 26 lakh and dashing the expectations of the public).

Reports claim Subodh Uniyal apologised over a phone call

The minister's denial comes after Mika Singh's team reportedly claimed that Uniyal had apologised to Daler Mehndi. “We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident. Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect,” the statement read.

What's the matter?

The controversy began on October 18, when Mehndi was performing at the cultural evening of the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand. Uniyal interrupted the performance and questioned the singer's condition on stage, alleging that he was under the influence of alcohol and lip-syncing.

The confrontation attracted criticism, with several members of the entertainment industry expressing support for Mehndi. Actors Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav, and Shaan were among those who backed the singer amid the controversy.