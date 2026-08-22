/Cameroon unveils school-based migration clubs to support young people’s migration choices

The government of Cameroon has launched 20 migration clubs in secondary schools across Maroua, Far North Region, creating new spaces where young people can access reliable information on migration to make safe and informed decisions. Led by the Ministry of External Relations (MINREX) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education (MINJEC), with technical support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the initiative places young people at the centre of efforts to promote informed migration decision-making through peer-to-peer engagement.

The launch responds to a growing need for credible information on migration among young people. For many, migration represents an opportunity to pursue education, employment and a better future. Yet decisions are often shaped by information circulating on social media and through informal networks, which may not always reflect the realities, opportunities and challenges associated with migration.

“By investing in young people’s knowledge and leadership, we are helping them become informed agents of change within their communities,” said Dr. Nyonka’a, representative of the Ministry of External Relations. “The Migration Clubs provide a sustainable platform for young people to access reliable information, counter misinformation and make well-informed decisions about their future mobility choices.”

Cameroon’s youth are at the heart of the country’s migration dynamics. Young people aged 18 to 35 account for an estimated 57 per cent of the national labour force, yet many continue to face significant barriers to decent employment and economic opportunities. Against this backdrop, migration is often viewed as a pathway to better livelihoods, education and future prospects. For many young people, information about migration is increasingly accessed through social media, online platforms, peer networks and community narratives rather than official sources.

While these channels can broaden access to information, they can also facilitate the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation that may present incomplete or misleading accounts of migration experiences and opportunities abroad. Ensuring that young people have access to accurate, balanced and evidence-based information is therefore critical to supporting informed decision-making and enabling them to assess both the opportunities and challenges associated with migration before making migration choices.

To address persistent information gaps, the government of Cameroon and IOM have invested in youth-led approaches that empower young people to inform and support one another. In August 2026, 20 young leaders in Maroua were trained under the MIGRATalkers initiative, a network of youth ambassadors that promotes informed, safe and responsible migration through community outreach and peer dialogue.

The youth ambassadors subsequently engaged more than 460 young people through awareness-raising activities, laying the groundwork for the establishment of the school-based migration clubs. Through interactive discussions and testimonies, students explored migration realities, regular migration pathways, the risks associated with irregular migration and the importance of seeking reliable information before making migration-related decisions.

“The awareness sessions helped me better understand that migration is a complex reality with both opportunities and challenges,” said the President of the Migration Club at Harde Government Secondary School in Maroua. “As president of the club, I am proud to help create a space where students can ask questions, access reliable information and discuss migration openly. I look forward to sharing what we have learned with our peers so they can make informed decisions about their future.”

The Migration Clubs complement broader efforts to expand the MIGRATalkers network across Cameroon and strengthen youth participation in migration governance. By equipping young people with knowledge, critical thinking skills and trusted information, the initiative contributes to more informed mobility decisions and more resilient communities.