/Donald Trump targets Bill Maher in lengthy post after White House dinner, says ‘Don’t call anymore’

US President Donald Trump has publicly turned against comedian and television host Bill Maher days after welcoming him to the White House for dinner. In a lengthy Truth Social post published on October 25, Trump attacked Maher’s television show, questioned his credibility and criticised his remarks following their latest meeting. The post, which ran to 1,323 words, followed Maher’s account of the dinner on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher, where the comedian discussed their conversation while continuing to poke fun at the president

Trump launches lengthy attack on Bill Maher

Donald Trump has launched a fresh public attack on Bill Maher in a Truth Social post, criticising the comedian in a lengthy Truth Social post following their latest White House dinner. The post followed Maher's discussion of his latest dinner with Trump during Friday's episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, where he defended meeting with the president while continuing to criticise and joke about him

The president began his October 25 message by calling Maher a “complete and total loser” before taking aim at his HBO programme, Real Time With Bill Maher. Trump questioned the show's popularity, criticised its content and accused the host of making misleading statements about him. US President

Trump stated, "I go and say face-to-face to the man the things you write in articles he'll never read. He also defiantly made clear that he enjoyed the experience, saying: "I like these dinners."

Why Trump is upset with Bill Maher

The latest dispute followed Maher’s appearance on his HBO show, where he spoke about meeting Trump at the White House on October 15. Maher defended his decision to attend despite criticism from some viewers who objected to his willingness to dine with a president he frequently mocks.

During the programme, Maher said he enjoyed the dinner and argued that speaking directly to Trump allowed him to raise issues with the president face-to-face. He also continued making jokes about

Trump’s political standing and administration.

Also Read Reacher star Alan Ritchson slams US President Donald Trump over Epstein files; White House fires back