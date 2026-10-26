/Elon Musk’s Grok releases first AI-generated Odyssey episode, months after promising ‘historically accurate’ full-length film

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence ambitions have taken a new step into filmmaking, with Grok Imagine releasing the first instalment of its AI-generated adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey. The seven-minute episode arrives months after Musk pledged to deliver a full-length version of the ancient Greek epic that he described as “historically accurate” by the end of 2026. The release offers an early look at the project, although the promised feature film has yet to arrive

Grok’s AI-generated ‘The Odyssey’ begins with a seven-minute episode

The first chapter was posted on October 23 by the Grok Imagine account on X. The project credits Wonder Studios and director Dev Walker as creative collaborators. The footage follows Odysseus as he prepares to leave for the Trojan expedition.

It includes a scene in which Penelope tells him he must undertake the journey, as well as sequences showing the Greek forces setting sail towards Troy. The narrative also cuts to Telemachus growing up and training for combat.

The episode provides an initial glimpse of how Grok Imagine is being used to create a longer cinematic narrative through AI-generated visuals. The company has not announced further episode details in the post accompanying the release.

Musk had promised a full-length film by the end of 2026

In July, Musk announced on X that Grok Imagine would create a feature-length version of The Odyssey before the end of the year. He described the planned production as “historically accurate and true to the art of Homer”.

The pledge followed the circulation of shorter AI-generated footage inspired by the epic. The newly released episode brings the project closer to that ambition, but it does not fulfil the original promise of a completed feature film. It also leaves questions about the eventual film’s length, release schedule and how the remaining story will be produced. No additional timeline was provided with the first episode.

Internet reacts to Grok's The Odyssey episode

The release has sparked discussion about whether AI-generated footage can match the storytelling and artistry of traditional filmmaking. While some coverage acknowledged that certain visuals looked convincing, critics questioned the episode’s pacing, dialogue and emotional impact.

One user wrote, “Hard pass. AI will never replace the talent of actors, writers, directors and editors.”

Another user wrote, "Perfectly encapsulates Elon's taste. Absolute s**t."