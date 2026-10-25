/Indian embassy warns nationals in Saudi Arabia against filming missile strikes

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued an advisory to its nationals in Saudi Arabia to follow local rules and to refrain from filming, publishing or sharing information, photos or videos related to ongoing events.

“The Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia is requested to abide by local rules and regulations,” the Indian Embassy said on social media while reposting a notification issued by the Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence.

“Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability,” read the advisory from the Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence.

The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia also shared updates about Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam, which will remain suspended until November 7, 2026, while services to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until October 31, 2026.

It is the latest in a series of warnings amid continuous hostile aerial engagement between Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels of yemen. The advisory comes as Major General Turki al-Maliki spokesperson of the Saudi led coalition said in a post that the Kingdom's air defence, intercepted and destroyed "10 ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the southern region."