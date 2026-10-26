/Armoured vehicles vs main battle tanks: What is the real difference?

Main battle tanks are 70-tonne weapons built to destroy enemy lines with 120mm guns. Armoured vehicles are lighter 25-tonne machines designed to transport infantry safely into combat.
A main battle tank acts as an offensive spearhead to destroy enemy fortifications and armour. Conversely, an armoured personnel carrier focuses on safely transporting a squad of eight to ten infantry soldiers across hazardous combat zones.
Modern main battle tanks weigh between 60 and 70 tonnes due to their massive steel and composite armour plates. Infantry fighting vehicles are significantly lighter, usually displacing between 15 and 35 tonnes to maintain high tactical mobility.
Tanks carry massive 120mm smoothbore guns designed to pierce thick enemy armour from miles away. Armoured vehicles feature much smaller weapons, typically relying on 25mm to 40mm autocannons or anti-tank guided missiles for infantry fire support.
Tank armour can exceed the equivalent of 800 millimetres of rolled steel to withstand direct missile strikes. Armoured vehicles possess much thinner shielding, which primarily protects the crew from small arms fire and artillery shrapnel.
Because armoured vehicles are significantly lighter, they offer better fuel efficiency and can cross weak bridges that would collapse under a tank. This lighter footprint allows military forces to airlift them quickly into active conflict zones.