Meet active Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs, check where Jasprit Bumrah stands

From Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav, here's a look at the top five active Indian bowlers with most wickets in One Day Internationals. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tops the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs among active cricketers, having picked 231 wickets in 204 matches at a bowling average of 35.41.
Mohammed Shami, known for his pace bowling, features next on this list with 206 wickets in 108 matches at a bowling average of 24.05.
He also played a crucial role in India's campaign in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.
India's Kuldeep Yadav is also a part of this elite list with 181 wickets in 113 matches at a bowling average of 26.44.
It will be interesting to watch how he will contribute for team India with his mystery spin bowling in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly yorkers, features next on this list. In 89 ODIs, he took 149 wickets at a bowling economy of 4.59.
He is widely regarded as one of the best pacers in the current cricket era.
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also a part of this elite list with 141 wickets in 121 ODI matches at a bowling economy of 5.08.
He holds the record for most wickets in T20I Asia Cup (13 wickets in six matches).