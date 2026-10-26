/Why do some fighter jets have two engines while others use one?

Single-engine jets are lighter and cheaper to operate, allowing for larger fleets. Twin-engine fighters provide mechanical redundancy and higher thrust, making them ideal for heavy weapon payloads and high-risk naval operations.
Twin-engine fighters provide a critical safety advantage during long flights over vast oceans or hostile territory. If one engine suffers a mechanical failure or battle damage, the pilot can safely return to base using the remaining active engine.
Single-engine combat aircraft are significantly cheaper to manufacture and maintain on a daily basis. They consume much less aviation fuel per flight hour, allowing militaries to train more pilots and sustain larger overall fleet numbers efficiently.
Adding a second engine generates massive amounts of additional thrust and electrical power. This allows heavy twin-engine jets to carry payloads exceeding 8,000 kilogrammes, meaning they can deploy with far more missiles and heavy guided bombs.
Having only one engine allows engineers to design a much smaller and lighter airframe. This compact size makes single-engine jets highly agile in close aerial combat and visually harder for enemy pilots to spot from a distance.
Navies historically prefer twin-engine jets for aircraft carrier deployments due to the severe risks of marine environments. The dual engines ensure that a bird strike during takeoff does not result in the immediate loss of the aircraft.