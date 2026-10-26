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Why do some fighter jets have two engines while others use one?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 01:14 IST | Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 01:14 IST

Single-engine jets are lighter and cheaper to operate, allowing for larger fleets. Twin-engine fighters provide mechanical redundancy and higher thrust, making them ideal for heavy weapon payloads and high-risk naval operations.

Safety and mechanical redundancy
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(Photograph: AI)

Safety and mechanical redundancy

Twin-engine fighters provide a critical safety advantage during long flights over vast oceans or hostile territory. If one engine suffers a mechanical failure or battle damage, the pilot can safely return to base using the remaining active engine.

Lower operational flight costs
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Lower operational flight costs

Single-engine combat aircraft are significantly cheaper to manufacture and maintain on a daily basis. They consume much less aviation fuel per flight hour, allowing militaries to train more pilots and sustain larger overall fleet numbers efficiently.

Weapon and payload capacity
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Weapon and payload capacity

Adding a second engine generates massive amounts of additional thrust and electrical power. This allows heavy twin-engine jets to carry payloads exceeding 8,000 kilogrammes, meaning they can deploy with far more missiles and heavy guided bombs.

Aircraft size and agility
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Aircraft size and agility

Having only one engine allows engineers to design a much smaller and lighter airframe. This compact size makes single-engine jets highly agile in close aerial combat and visually harder for enemy pilots to spot from a distance.

Naval aircraft carrier operations
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Naval aircraft carrier operations

Navies historically prefer twin-engine jets for aircraft carrier deployments due to the severe risks of marine environments. The dual engines ensure that a bird strike during takeoff does not result in the immediate loss of the aircraft.

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