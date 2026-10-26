LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Why does this fighter jet have a golden window that looks like alien technology?

Why does this fighter jet have a golden window that looks like alien technology?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 01:58 IST | Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 01:58 IST

Stealth fighter jets use a microscopic gold canopy coating to block enemy radar waves from entering the cockpit. This metallic film also shields pilots from solar radiation and electrical interference.

Hiding cockpit equipment
1 / 5

Hiding cockpit equipment

A fighter jet cockpit contains angular equipment and pilot gear that easily bounce radar signals back to enemy stations. To prevent this, engineers apply a transparent layer of indium tin oxide or pure gold to the canopy. This forces incoming radar waves to bounce off the smooth exterior instead of entering the cockpit.

Microscopic gold coating
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Microscopic gold coating

This specialised metallic layer is incredibly thin, measuring just a few nanometres in total thickness. The coating is applied inside a vacuum chamber using a vaporisation process that permanently bonds the metal to the plastic window. It allows visible light to pass through while blocking longer electromagnetic waves.

Blocking harmful radiation
3 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Blocking harmful radiation

Beyond radar deflection, the golden tint serves a vital role in protecting military pilots flying at altitudes above 40,000 feet. The metallic coating physically reflects harmful ultraviolet and infrared solar radiation away from the aircraft. This prevents the interior equipment from overheating during daytime combat patrols.

Stopping electrical interference
4 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Stopping electrical interference

Modern military airspace is heavily saturated with invisible electromagnetic radiation from friendly and hostile communication networks. The conductive gold layer acts as a Faraday cage, completely surrounding the pilot. This barrier stops external electronic interference from scrambling the aircraft's sensitive flight computers.

Expensive manufacturing costs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Expensive manufacturing costs

Producing these advanced canopies requires extreme precision, driving the manufacturing cost of a single stealth fighter window to over $100,000. If the microscopic coating sustains scratches, it instantly compromises the stealth capabilities. Maintenance crews follow strict cleaning procedures to protect the fragile film.

Trending Photo

Why does this fighter jet have a golden window that looks like alien technology?
5

Why does this fighter jet have a golden window that looks like alien technology?

Why do some fighter jets have two engines while others use one?
5

Why do some fighter jets have two engines while others use one?

Armoured vehicles vs main battle tanks: What is the real difference?
5

Armoured vehicles vs main battle tanks: What is the real difference?

How do army night-vision systems see in almost complete darkness?
5

How do army night-vision systems see in almost complete darkness?

Meet top 5 active Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs
5

Meet top 5 active Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs