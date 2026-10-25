/Byeon Woo Seok makes first public appearance as Sung Jin Woo for Solo Leveling at Netflix Korea’s 10th anniversary event

Byeon Woo Seok is stepping into one of the most anticipated roles of his career, taking on the character of Sung Jin Woo in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Solo Leveling. The South Korean actor made his first official public appearance as the powerful hunter at Netflix Korea’s 10th anniversary celebration on October 24, giving fans an update on the fantasy series as production continues. His appearance was part of the streaming platform’s showcase of upcoming Korean projects, which brought several prominent actors to the stage.

Byeon Woo Seok's first appearance as Sung Jin Woo for Solo Leveling

Byeon Woo Seok took the stage during the streaming platform’s showcase of upcoming Korean productions, offering fans an update on the highly anticipated live-action adaptation. The event, held in Seoul, marked a decade since Netflix launched its service in South Korea. Several actors and creators attended to discuss upcoming projects, with Solo Leveling among the titles attracting attention from fans of Korean fantasy and action stories. However, no teaser or premiere date was announced.

Addressing the audience, Byeon expressed his appreciation for being part of a franchise with such a large international following.

“It is a tremendous honour to be able to greet you like this through a work that has received so much love all around the world,” he said. He added that making his first appearance in connection with the project at the anniversary celebration made the occasion particularly meaningful.

What is Netflix’s live-action Solo Leveling about?

The upcoming series is based on the South Korean web novel created by Chugong, which later became a hugely popular webtoon and an anime adaptation. The story follows Sung Jin Woo, a hunter initially regarded as one of the weakest in a world where specially gifted individuals enter dangerous dungeons to fight monsters. After a near-fatal encounter, he acquires a unique ability that allows him to grow stronger, setting him on a path towards becoming an exceptionally powerful hunter.

The franchise has built an international audience through its mix of fantasy, high-stakes battles, dungeon quests and character progression. Netflix’s live-action version aims to bring this supernatural world to the screen, with Byeon leading the cast as Jin Woo.