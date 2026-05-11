/Singer Byeon Woo Seok era? Actor to sing final OST for k-drama Perfect Crown



South Korean model-turned-actor Byeon Woo Seok is currently basking in the success of the latest show Perfect Crown, starring alongside singer and actor IU. Agency Kakao Entertainment made an official announcement that Byeon Woo Seok will be lending his voice for the final OST of the popular series.

Netizens' reaction to Byeon Woo Seok singing the final OST of Perfect Crown

Kakao Entertainment took to their official Instagram account and announced that Byeon Woo Seok

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personally participated in the final OST for MBC's drama Perfect Crown. Along the poster of him, the caption read, "Kakao Enter PICK – 21st Century's Grand Military Lady OST, Introducing Heartwave's You Keep Me Here!"

Fans flooded the social media platforms to hear Byeon Woo Seok's singing and for his own featured drama. One user wrote, “Finally another OST and this time it’s truly sung by #Byeonwooseok, not a fictional.” What a lovely voice he has! Why am I crying?"

Another user wrote, "Byeon Woo Seok is the final artist for the Perfect Crown OST! Kakao Entertainment confirmed his track will be released on May 15."

All about Perfect Crown

Perfect Crown is all about how a romance unfolds between a wealthy commoner woman in Korea and

a powerless royal man. Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and IU, the South Korean drama also stars Lee Yeon, Gong Seung Yeon, Noh Sang Hyun, Yoo Su Bin, among others.