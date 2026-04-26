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Are you Human to The My Lovely Journey: 7 Must-watch k-dramas of Gong Seung Yeon

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 16:24 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 16:24 IST

From Aloners to My Lovely Journey, Gong Seung Yeon has come a long way in the South Korean showbiz industry. Let's take a look at her featured shows, which are a must-watch.

Gong Seung Yeon and her featured dramas
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(Photograph: X)

Gong Seung Yeon and her featured dramas

Gong Seung Yeon was originally an SM Entertainment trainee who was training to be a singer before transitioning to acting following a minor role in the 2012 drama Love Lee Tae Ri. She is recognised for her roles in Are You Human? She is currently seen in the show Perfect Crown, in which she is playing the complex character of a queen mother, aka Yoon Yi Rang.

The Master of Revenge
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(Photograph: IMDb)

The Master of Revenge

The South Korean show follows the story of a little boy who witnesses the brutal murder of his family and must decide on his next step. He is forced to change his name in order to survive, but he grows up with the determination to redeem himself.

The First Responders
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(Photograph: X)

The First Responders

The show tells the story of a detective, a fireman and a paramedic working together to help people. Detective Jin Ho Gae solves the cases with his special skills as a detective. Bong Do-jin plunges into fires as a fireman. Song Seol treats bodies and minds as a paramedic.

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency
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(Photograph: X)

Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency

It tells the story of Lee Soo, who gets abducted on his wedding day, while his fiancee, Gae-ttong, starts working at a marriage agency. Later, Gae-ttong falls for Ma Hoon, her employer, while Lee Soo continues to pine for her.

Are You Human?
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(Photograph: X)

Are You Human?

The sci-fi romance show tells the story of a young heir who falls into a coma after being brutally assaulted. However, his mother is determined to keep him in the race for the family fortune and creates a robot to replace him.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
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(Photograph: X)

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

The thriller South Korean show follows the story of an immortal man whose life becomes intertwined with that of a woman who lives with a cycle of death and reincarnation.

Karma
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Karma

It tells the story of six people whose lives get entangled after a fateful accident. In this tale of drama and crime, where they each must face their own dark truths and connections, forms the main crux of the story.

My Lovely Journey
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

My Lovely Journey

It tells the story of a former idol group member who has been sidelined her entire life and ventured out as a travel reporter.

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