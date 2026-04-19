/Perfect Crown to Portraits of Delusion: Royal periodic k-dramas of 2026 you shouldn't miss

From Perfect Crown to Portraits of Delusion, the royal k-dramas focus on internal family politics, romance with factual depictions and fictionalised stories. Let's take a look at royal k-dramas of 2026
The royal periodic k-dramas feature intense palace intrigue, forbidden romance and power struggles. These dramas often showcase the Joseon dynasty, focusing on kings, queens and court life. Here are a few of the shows of 2026 which you shouldn't miss.
Set in the 21st-century South Korea under a constitutional monarchy, it follows the story of a chaebol heiress with everything but status trying to take control of her future by crossing paths with a prince, whose royal blood is his only identity and who has nothing despite being the son of the king. How they fall in love and face all the odds forms the main crux of the story. The show stars IU and Byeon Woo-seok in lead roles.
The Remarried Empress is one of the most anticipated Korean fantasy dramas of 2026. It tells the story of Empress Navier, who divorces her unfaithful husband Emperor Sovieshu and remarried Prince Heinrey. Based on a popular webtoon, it focuses on Navier reclaiming her dignity and power from Rashta. The series will premiere in late 2026. It will star Shin Min-a (Navier), Ju Ji-hoon (Sovieshu), Lee Jong-suk (Heinrey), and Lee Se-young (Rashta).
Another highly anticipated period romance drama set for release this year. Reportedly, based on the 2003 film Untold Scandal, this series follows the story of a dangerous, high-stakes seduction game set against the rigid societal restrictions of the Joseon Dynasty.
The show will star Son Ye-jin as Madam Cho: A brilliant woman trapped by societal constraints who initiates a dangerous love game, Ji Chang-wook as Cho Won: a refined playboy who accepts a bet to win her heart, and Nana as Hee-yeon: a chaste widow who becomes entangled in their bet.
The East Palace is an upcoming dark fantasy horror k-drama which follows the story of a ghost-slayer and a court lady who hears spirits hired by the king to uncover a curse within the crown prince's palace. The show will feature Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo.
Portraits of Delusion is a thriller-mystery drama set in 1935 Gyeongseong, which tells the story of a painter who is commissioned to paint a reclusive, young-looking woman holding dark secrets at a hotel, forcing him to uncover the truth while struggling with his own sanity. It will feature Bae Suzy (as Song Jeong-hwa), Kim Seon-ho (as Yun I-ho), and Lee Hak-joo.
Marble of God, also known as God's Beads, is a historical fantasy drama set in the Goryeo Dynasty, which follows the story of an elite team rescuing sacred relics, blending romance with action, and is scheduled for a release this year. It will star Ahn Bo-hyun and Claudia Kim.