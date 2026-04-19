/Perfect Crown to Portraits of Delusion: Royal periodic k-dramas of 2026 you shouldn't miss

Another highly anticipated period romance drama set for release this year. Reportedly, based on the 2003 film Untold Scandal, this series follows the story of a dangerous, high-stakes seduction game set against the rigid societal restrictions of the Joseon Dynasty.

The show will star Son Ye-jin as Madam Cho: A brilliant woman trapped by societal constraints who initiates a dangerous love game, Ji Chang-wook as Cho Won: a refined playboy who accepts a bet to win her heart, and Nana as Hee-yeon: a chaste widow who becomes entangled in their bet.