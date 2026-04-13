/Watched Perfect Crown yet? K-dramas and films of Noh Sang Hyun you shouldn't miss

From Love in the Big City to Pachinko, Noh Sang Hyun has been part of films and shows that established his acting career in the South Korean showbiz industry.
Born in South Korea and raised in the US, Noh Sang Hyun returned to Korea to complete his mandatory military service and began his career as a model. He is known for using an intuitive approach, often described as "following instinct over analysis". With his latest show Perfect Crown already premiered, let's take a look at few of his shows and films he has featured in.
The romantic comedy film tells the story of Jae Hee, characterised by her sharp tongue and daring attitude; she is always at the centre of gossip and hateful rumours. Heung Soo is set on keeping his gay identity a secret for his life. Noh Sang Hyun plays the lead role in the movie. It is based on Jae-hee, the first story in Sang Young Park's interconnected short story collection Love in the Big City.
The American drama show Pachinko, created by Soo Hugh, is based on the 2017 novel by Min Jee Lee and is set from 1915 to 1989. It tells the story of hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family, beginning with a story of a forbidden romance that leads to a sweeping saga taking place in Korea, Japan and America. Noh Sang Hyun plays the role of Baek Ishal. His character is a sincere and upright Christian pastor from Pyongyang who marries the protagonist, Sunja, and brings stability to her life during a challenging, historical period in Japan-occupied Korea.
The romantic fantasy show follows the story of a flamboyant genie who returns to grant wishes to a stoic woman after a millennium. With his magic, how he turns her nature forms the main crux of the story. Noh Sang Hyun portrays the character of Ryu Su Hyeon/Elijjael, the genie's brother and rival.
The show follows the story of Suho and Hyeonseo, who once dated for six years and meet again as a youthful, rich CEO and a piano instructor; K works with Suho on a project and invites Hyeonseo to join them. Suho and Hyeonseo embark on a bumpy romantic journey full of twists. Noh Sang Hyun as Ji Su Ho, plays the lead role in the six-episodic series.
The film tells the story of Changsu, who gets a special perfume. The perfume has a special thing that appeals to women. Ara is attracted to the perfume and meets Changsu. Noh Sang Hyun plays the role of James.
The ongoing show tells the story of a romance that unfolds between a wealthy commoner woman in Korea and a powerless royal man. Noh Sang Hyun is one of the main characters, in which he will be seen as Min Jeong Woo. Born into a prominent political family, he serves as Prince I-an's confidant. His background provides him with the connections and influence to navigate the palace's inner circles alongside the prince.