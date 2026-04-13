/Watched Perfect Crown yet? K-dramas and films of Noh Sang Hyun you shouldn't miss

The American drama show Pachinko, created by Soo Hugh, is based on the 2017 novel by Min Jee Lee and is set from 1915 to 1989. It tells the story of hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family, beginning with a story of a forbidden romance that leads to a sweeping saga taking place in Korea, Japan and America. Noh Sang Hyun plays the role of Baek Ishal. His character is a sincere and upright Christian pastor from Pyongyang who marries the protagonist, Sunja, and brings stability to her life during a challenging, historical period in Japan-occupied Korea.