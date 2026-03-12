/Perfect Crown: IU-Byeon Woo Seok's new teaser sparks fan frenzy | Watch

South Korea's much-anticipated show Perfect Crown, directed by Park Joon Hwa and Bae Hee Young, will be releasing soon, and they are eager to see the bond of lead couple IU and Byeon Woo Sook. Much to the excitement of fans, the makers have dropped the teaser of the series showcasing the intense chemistry between the duo.

Netizens' reaction to Perfect Crown teaser

The teaser showcases Seong Hee Ju (played by IU), the second daughter of the renowned chaebol family in the country, who has almost everything, including beauty and intelligence, but her commoner status becomes an obstacle in her life. To gain royal status, she decides to get married to Prince Yian (played by Byeon Woo Seok), the second son of the King. How their fate changes after they meet forms the main crux of the story.

Soon after the teaser was unveiled, fans couldn't contain their excitement and shared their views on social media platforms. One user wrote, "I am obsessed! Come faster April 10!".

Another user wrote, "Yeah, that's right!!Becomes his wife, never divorce, marry for real, and make lots of babies."

"It looks so good! I can't wait", wrote the third user.

All about Perfect Crown

Perfect Crown is a romantic comedy drama based in a modern South Korea that operates under a constitutional monarchy. It focuses on a contract marriage between a chaebol heiress and a royal prince, a lonely being who struggles with politics and many more.