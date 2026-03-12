/Nicole Kidman is doing all right after separation from Keith Urban: 'I was in my shell'

It was a shock when the news of actress Nicole Kidman and her split from husband Keith Urban broke in September 2025. Once an IT couple in Hollywood, Nicole and Keith parted ways after 19 years of marriage.

Months after the split, the Oscar-winning actress has finally addressed it, saying, ‘I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good.’

The actress, who will next be seen on Scarpetta which releases on Prime Video and Practical Magic sequel, talked about her personal life in a cover story of Variety

When asked, 2026 will be the year of Kidman, the actress indirectly addressed her divorce, saying that 2025 was certainly not.

''Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell,'' the actress said.

When asked if she's ready to come out of the shell, Kidman said,' ‘’Now I’m in a place of'' saying, “2026. Here we go.”

Speaking about her separation and whether she's doing well, Kidman said that she's going to be moving forward with what's good.

''I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that,'' the Bombshell actress said.

Kidman and Keith are parents to teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, whom they are co-parenting.

Speaking about her girls, she said,''Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, “We are a family,” and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.''

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce and relationship

Urban and Kidman got married in June 2026 after meeting at an event in Los Angeles at the G'Day LA event, honouring Australians.



In 2006, the actress revealed that the duo were engaged, and the same year they tied the knot on June 25, 2006, at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel on the grounds of St Patrick's Estate, Manly, in Sydney. They went on to become one of the most powerful and talked-about couples in Hollywood.