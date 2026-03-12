/Oscars 2026: Security ramped up amid FBI alert about possibility of Iran drone threat on California

The 98th Academy Awards, one of the much-awaited events, will be presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is scheduled to take place this month in Los Angeles. However, with the ongoing United States military action against Iran, an FBI alert has reportedly been issued for a possible attack. Let's delve in to know more.

Security to be increased at Oscars event post-FBI alert for possible attack?

As per the ABC report, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert in which it has warned police departments across California about a possible drone attack that could be launched from the offshore vessels. The producers didn't comment on the alleged FBI alert directly, but their statement just came shortly after the federal agency warned California law enforcement.

Oscars telecast executive producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor said during a recent press conference that they will have increased security, as per the Hollywood Reporter. They stated, "We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration. This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody that is coming to this show, that is witnessing the show, that is even a fan of the show when they’re standing outside the barricades; we want everybody to feel safe and protected and welcome, so it’s our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates."

Oscars 2026: When & where to watch, presenters of event and more

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 16, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present Academy Awards in 24 categories, honouring films released in 2025. The ceremony will be televised in the United States by ABC and streamed on Hulu.

Comedian Conan O'Brien is set to host the show for the second consecutive time after receiving acclaim for hosting the previous year, with Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan returning as executive producers for the third consecutive year and Hamish Hamilton returning as director.

The presenters for the prestigious award event are Priyanka Chopra, Will Arnett, Matt Berry, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Rose Byrne, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Chase Infiniti, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Mikey Madison, Ewan McGregor, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Maya Rudolph, Zoe Saldana, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver.