LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Oscar Nominations 2026: Meet the nomineest in the Best Actress category

Oscar Nominations 2026: Meet the nomineest in the Best Actress category

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jan 22, 2026, 20:30 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 20:30 IST

From Jessie Buckley's haunting portrayal of Agnes Hathaway in Hamnet, to Kate Hudson's de-glam avatar in Song Sung Blue, here are the five nominees in the Best Actress category of Oscar Awards 2026. 

Best Actress nominees at Oscars 2026
1 / 6

Best Actress nominees at Oscars 2026

From Jessie Buckley's haunting portrayal in Hamnet to Emma Stone's stellar performance in Bugonia to Kate Hudson's soulful act in Song Sung Blue, here are the stunning nominees in the Best Actress category.

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
2 / 6

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Byrne delivers her career's best performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The actress plays a psychotherapist in Montauk who is simultaneously unravelling as her personal and professional lives collapse into one another.

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
3 / 6

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jessie Buckley is tipped as one of the front contenders in this category for her performance in Hamnet. Buckley plays Agnes Hathaway, Shakespeare's wife in the film. Her performance has been described by critics as "raw," and “incandescent.”

Emma Stone, Bugonia
4 / 6

Emma Stone, Bugonia

In Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, Stone takes on a role that requires a high-wire act of psychological manipulation and physical commitment.

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
5 / 6

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Kate Hudson de-glamourises herself to play a working-class mother in Song Sung Blue, co-starring Hugh Jackman.

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
6 / 6

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Reinsve plays Nora, a successful Oslo-based actress of stage and television who has to suddenly come face to face with her estranged father, who offers her a role in a play he has scripted.

Trending Photo

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup history

No HAL Tejas in Republic Day 2026 flypast? Here’s what we know
6

No HAL Tejas in Republic Day 2026 flypast? Here’s what we know

Border 2: 5 facts to know about Sunny Deol’s war epic
6

Border 2: 5 facts to know about Sunny Deol’s war epic

Oscars 2026: Meet the Best Actor nominees: Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan and more
6

Oscars 2026: Meet the Best Actor nominees: Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan and more

Oscar Nominations 2026: Meet the nomineest in the Best Actress category
6

Oscar Nominations 2026: Meet the nomineest in the Best Actress category