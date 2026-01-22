/Oscar Nominations 2026: Meet the nomineest in the Best Actress category

From Jessie Buckley's haunting portrayal of Agnes Hathaway in Hamnet, to Kate Hudson's de-glam avatar in Song Sung Blue, here are the five nominees in the Best Actress category of Oscar Awards 2026.
Byrne delivers her career's best performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. The actress plays a psychotherapist in Montauk who is simultaneously unravelling as her personal and professional lives collapse into one another.
Jessie Buckley is tipped as one of the front contenders in this category for her performance in Hamnet. Buckley plays Agnes Hathaway, Shakespeare's wife in the film. Her performance has been described by critics as "raw," and “incandescent.”
In Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, Stone takes on a role that requires a high-wire act of psychological manipulation and physical commitment.
Kate Hudson de-glamourises herself to play a working-class mother in Song Sung Blue, co-starring Hugh Jackman.
Reinsve plays Nora, a successful Oslo-based actress of stage and television who has to suddenly come face to face with her estranged father, who offers her a role in a play he has scripted.