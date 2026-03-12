/Oscar 2026 presenters: Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Jimmy Kimmel in new list

Oscar night is the biggest night in the cinema world, and to support the event, star power is going to be strong. The 98th Academy Awards are just a few days away, and the organisation has added more stars to the list of presenters who will hand out the golden statuette.

The Academy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 15, with Conan O'Brien as the host.

New batch of presenters announced: Check the list

On March 11, the Oscars announced a new set of names who will surely take the stage, irrespective of whether we see our favourite nominees stepping up on stage.

Actress Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, and Sigourney Weaver are in the list.

Father-son duo Bill and Lewis Pullman will also be presenting.

Previously, the presenters announced were Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans.

Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani and Maya Rudolph, and the winner of last year's ceremony, Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana will also present awards this year.

Apart from the presenters, the Academy also announced the special performances inspired by Sinners and K-pop Demon Hunters.

Security at the Oscars increased

Ahead of this year's Oscars, which will bring several high-profile names under one roof, security at the venue has been beefed up after the FBI warned California law enforcement about the possibility of a drone attack by Iran as the tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East.