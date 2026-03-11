/2026 Oscars line-up announced: Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters to receive musical tributes; details inside

The countdown for the 98th Academy Awards has begun, and viewers are excited to witness the biggest night in Hollywood. Slated to happen on March 15, 2026, the show honours the best artists, films, and technicians of 2025.

Adding to the buzz, the line-up of performers for the upcoming award show has officially been unveiled, and this year the spotlight will be on special performances inspired by Sinners and K-pop Demon Hunters.

Oscars performers

The announcement was made on March 10 by executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan. "This year, our musical acts draw inspiration from two of the most significant cultural phenomena in cinema: ‘Sinners,’ the film with the most nominations in Oscars history, and ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ a worldwide pop culture phenomenon," the statement read. "These performances transcend mere entertainment—they evolve into cinematic tributes that honor the connection between music and narrative, illustrating why these films have struck a chord with audiences globally."

Performance by KPOP Demon Hunters

The film is said to have emerged as a global pop culture sensation, and it will be one of the major highlights of the night. The Oscar-nominated track Golden from KPop Demon Hunters will be performed by the artists behind the film’s fictional girl group HUNTR/X-EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.

As per reports, it will begin with the fusion of traditional Korean instrumentalists and dancers.

Oscars will celebrate Sinners

Sinners is another major highlight of the night as the film has made Oscars history as the most-nominated film ever, earning 16 nominations.

The tribute performance is said to feature the Oscar-nominated song I Lied To You, performed by Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq. Ballet star Misty Copeland, musicians Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, as well as Brittany Howard, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey, and Alice Smith, are also set to participate in the segment.

Jayme Lawson and Li Jun Li will join the stage, too.

As per reports, the ceremony will also feature appearances by Josh Groban and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

About the 98th Academy Awards

The 2026 show will once again be hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien for the second consecutive year.

The 98th Academy Awards is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, 2026. It will be broadcast live by the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event is set to start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC and Hulu.