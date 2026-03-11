Not crores, lakhs or thousands: The Oscar trophy is worth just $1 - here’s why it can’t be sold

Winning an Oscar is the biggest achievement for an actor, or for anyone who works in cinema. The 2026 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 16, and before the world gets a new batch of Oscar winners taking home the golden silhouette, did you know the price of this prestigious trophy?

The Oscar trophy is one of the most valuable assets in an actor’s life. Holding the gold-plated 13.5-inch statuette is one of the most priceless moments for any performer or filmmaker. However, despite being one of the most respected and coveted prizes in the world of cinema, the trophy itself is not worth crores, lakhs, or even thousands.