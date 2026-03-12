/Why did Heesung leave k-pop boy band ENHYPEN? Agency issues statement, fans' react

South Korean boy band ENHYPEN, a joint venture between CJ ENM and Hybe Corporation, is garnering attention for all the wrong reasons. Recently, their agency announced that Heesung will be soon leaving the group, and it was announced on Weverse, much to the shock of the fans. Let's delve in to know more.

What is the statement issued by ENHYPEN's agency? Fans' reaction to exit of Heesung

According to reports, a statement was posted on fan platform Weverse; it had discussions with

Add WION as a Preferred Source

members about their future goals. The statement read, "Through deep conversations about each member's vision for the future and the team's direction, we confirmed that Heesung has a clear musical path he wishes to pursue. After careful consideration, we decided to respect his aspirations. Although it is difficult to explain every detail in a short statement, we want to emphasise that this decision was made after a long period of deliberation. We understand that it was made with the future of both ENHYPEN and Heesung in mind."

Also Read: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make their first appearance as newlyweds

Heesung too shared a message with fans following the announcement of his exit from the group. He wrote, "Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions and to ENGENE, who always filled every empty space with their support, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt out of reach. Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions and to ENGENE, who always filled every empty space with their support, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt out of reach."

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah over his controversial new song Tateeree

Netizens' reaction of Heesung exiting ENHYPEN

Soon after the announcement of Heesung leaving ENHYPEN, fans flooded social media platforms expressing their shock. One user wrote, "For those who don't get the weight of Heesung leaving ENHYPEN, it's equivalent to Jungkook leaving BTS."

Another user wrote, "Wasn't ENHYPEN made for Heesung to debut? Why is he leaving the group then???"

"Their stocks won’t stop falling, their building is surrounded by protest trucks, people around the whole world are mad, their CEO is under investigation for fraud… all of this happened because they decided to force Heeseung into a decision he never intended to make. HYBE, you are doomed if you don’t bring Heeseung back", wrote the third user.

All about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN was formed in 2020 through a survival competition show, I-Land. Enhypen was formed through the show, which featured 23 male trainees, some of whom originally auditioned for Belift, while others transferred from Big Hit Music. Belift Lab was co-founded by South Korean entertainment agencies CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation, with plans to create a new band in 2020

The group originally consisted of seven members: Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwoon and Ni-ki. It is now a six-member ensemble after the announcement of the departure of Heesung recently. The group had made their debut on November 30, 2020.