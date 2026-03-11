Presenting the newlyweds! Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket commentator and host Gaurav Kapur tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai. The couple kept the rituals simple and held a signing ceremony at Gaurav’s residence in Mumbai, with immediate family and close friends in attendance.

Private signing ceremony

The couple, who first publicly acknowledged their relationship in December 2025, opted for a private signing rather than a big fat wedding on March 11. The guest list comprised of the couple’s close friends, including Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and others.

The ceremony took place in the late afternoon and later in the evening, Kritika and Gaurav posed for the paparazzi after the signing ceremony.

The bride wore red

For her big day, Kritika opted for a red saree with a gold border. She wore heavy jewellery and kept her hair open to complete the look. Her groom, Gaurav, wore an ivory bandhgala paired with white pants.

Jazz night-themed after party

The newlyweds plan to have a jazz-themed reception following an intimate wedding. The after-party will also be an intimate one with close friends and family in attendance.

The reception will take place on March 12, with a specially curated celebration described by organisers as a "jazz night-meets-speakeasy bar," intended to maintain an elegant yet relaxed mood.

Invitations for the after-party, which caught attention on social media, read “The party, after,” with a message saying "We'd love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows."