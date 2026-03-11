/Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah over his controversial new song Tateeree: ‘This isn’t creativity’

Singer Sona Mohapatra has called out Bollywood rapper Badshah for ‘flexing masculinity’ and ‘objectifying women’ in his latest song Tateeree. Sona took to Instagram on Wednesday and questioned the rapper’s creativity. She is the only artist from the film fraternity to have raised objections to the controversial song.

“Not the first time we’ve seen this template. A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero, while women exist merely to drool around him. ‘Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai’ type of flights of rubbish swag. This isn’t creativity. It’s the laziest trope in pop culture,” wrote Sona in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Sona Mohapatra also added that Badshah’s apology video did not absolve him of his responsibility as an artist.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Haryana already battles some of the country’s worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings. Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better,” read her post.

Many took to the comments section to laud Mohapatra for speaking out.

“This is why you’re such an inspiration. With a great name comes great responsibility–you’ve aced it always,” wrote singer Paushali Sahu in the comment section.

What’s the controversy around Badshah’s song?

Badshah’s song draws inspiration from a popular Haryanvi folk number. The song says, “Aya Badshah doli chadhane, in sabki ghodi banane” (Badshah has come to get all these girls married and make mares out of them).

The music video depicts young girls wearing school uniforms throwing away their school bags and dancing on top of a school bus.

The song, its music video and the lyrics have been called objectionable by many and has triggered a huge backlash. An FIR was filed against the rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 20, Panchkula district in Haryana.

Soon after the legal action, the song, released in March, was taken down from all the platforms, including YouTube.

The rapper has been booked under section 296 (obscene acts and songs) and section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Additionally, sections 3 and 4 (indecent representation of women) of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, have also been invoked in this matter.

The police have also issued a Look Out Circular against Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country. The Haryana State Commission for Women also issued a summons to the rapper.

Badshah issues an apology

On March 7, as the backlash over the song intensified, Badshah posted an apology video on his social media page. “I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation in my new song ‘Tateeree’ have caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, hurt. Firstly, I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me will vouch for the fact that my entire identity rests on it,” said Badshah.

The video has more than 12 million views.