/Badshah apologises after his Haryanvi song Tateeree sparks controversy: 'This was never meant for the women or the kids'

Rapper-singer Badshah has issued an apology hours after his new song, ‘’Tateeree'' sparked controversy. On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to issue an apology over his song featuring girls in school uniforms and lyrics.

Saying that he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments, the rapper addressed the controversy, “Mera gaana Tateeree release hua hain aur main dekh raha hoon ki uske ek hisse mein mere lyrics aur uske visual representation ke vajah se jo message gaya hain usse kayi logon ko, khaas kar mere Haryana ke apne logon ko, unke sentiments ko, thesh pohonchi hain. Sabse pehle main ye kehna chahta hoon ki main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jante hain, jante hain ki meri boli, khan-paan, rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hain. Bohot hi proud Haryanvi hoon. (My song Tateeree has been released, and I’ve noticed that from one part of the song, because of my lyrics and their visual representation, the message that went out has hurt the sentiments of many people, especially my own people from Haryana. First of all, I want to say that I myself am from Haryana. Those who know me know that my language, food, lifestyle, and identity all come from Haryana. I am a very proud Haryanvi.''

Sharing the video, the singer wrote in the caption, “The song is being taken off from everywhere.”

He added further, “I never had any such intention or objective to say anything inappropriate about any child, woman, or girl from Haryana. I come from the hip-hop genre, where lyrics are often meant to put down the competition and are directed toward rivals. It was never meant for any woman or child, and it never will be.''

The rapper added that he has always tried to take Haryana’s culture and language with him and elevate it as much as possible. Apologising for his song, the singer added that if the song's viral portion had hurt anyone, then he sincerely apologises to all.

All about the controversy

Badshah is facing huge backlash for his latest Haryanvi music video. Soon after the song triggered a huge backlash, an FIR was filed against the rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 20, Panchkula district.