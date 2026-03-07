/Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer X review: Ranveer Singh's sequel garners mixed reactions from netizens

The much-anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been unveiled, and fans can't stop talking about the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster, headlined by Ranveer Singh. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane spy thriller is slated to release on March 19, 2026.

The makers unveiled the trailer on March 7 at 11:01 a.m., and it quickly went viral with fans flooding the comment section with reactions. Many took to X to share their thoughts. "Mass. Power. Madness. The Dhurandhar 2 trailer just raised the bar. 19 March, theatres will explode," one user wrote.

While another said, "Aditya Dhar seems to have outdone himself. This trailer is even better than the trailer for Dhurandhar 1. The Indian box office will shatter."

Praising Dhar, one user said, "What a mind boggling trailer #AdityaDhar nailed it #RanveerSingh screen presence make this trailer even more powerful. This movie will rulling for decades."

Alongside applauding the trailer, several fans also compared it with the original film. "Dhurandhar 2 trailer is not giving the vibe that was in Dhurandhar!!," one X user wrote.

"6/10 for this new trailer of dhurandhar 80% scenes are from dhurandhar part 1 trailer," said another.

The trailer released by the makers was around three-and-a-half minutes, and it gives a sneak peek into the next chapter of Aditya Dhar's directorial. The clip hints at a darker, more intense storyline, and Ranveer Singh can be seen in dual avatars, which include his old, rugged, long-haired, bearded look and a new clean-shaven appearance. In the second installment, Hamza is seemingly driven by revenge.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The cast also features Sanjay Dutt (SP Chaudhary Aslam), Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal reprising their roles.



Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the film is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar backing the project.