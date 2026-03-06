/Singer-rapper Badshah summoned by Haryana Women’s Commission over objectionable lyrics in his latest track Tateeree

Popular rapper-singer Badshah has been summoned by the Haryana State Commission for Women over alleged objectionable lyrics in his newly released Haryanvi track Tateeree. According to reports, the commission has taken suo motu cognizance of complaints claiming that the lyrics of the song contain indecent language and violate cultural sensibilities and modesty.

The track was released on March 1, 2026, and the issue has been gathering momentum since then.

The summons, issued on March 6, names the singer by his real name, Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia, and relates to complaints alleging objectionable and offensive content in the song.

Badshah summoned for objectionable lyrics

As per the official document, the notice has been addressed to the Superintendent of Police in Panipat, directing authorities to ensure that all concerned parties are present during the scheduled hearing.

The complaint has been filed by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. The complainants have alleged that the lyrics of Tateeree include inappropriate vocabulary and objectify women and minors.

Following the complaint, the Haryana State Commission for Women has examined the matter and scheduled a hearing on March 13 at the Conference Hall of the DC Office in Panipat.

The commission’s chairperson, Renu Bhatia, will be presiding over the proceedings.

Speaking about the issue to ANI, Bhatia also questioned how the song cleared regulatory scrutiny. She noted that she had previously served as a member of the Film Censor Board for three years and expressed concern about how a track containing such lyrics received approval.