The makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Saturday, giving fans a peek into the next part of the spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The second installment of the 2025 film is set to showcase the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari, who will dive deeper into a story filled with higher stakes and action.

About the trailer

Released on March 7, 2026, the trailer gives a glimpse of Singh's intense look as he rises to take control of Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood. Loaded with action and dramatic sequences, the three-minute and fifty-five-second clip hints that the sequel will expand the world of the franchise.

Taking to social media, the makers captioned the trailer, "Ab Pakistan ka mustakbil, Hindustan tay karega. Trailer Out Now. Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only. DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar and continues the story of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari a.k.a Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is an undercover Indian spy operating in Karachi’s Lyari region. The sequel is also expected to reveal the past of Hamza while exploring his mission to dismantle criminal networks.



Apart from Singh, the trailer also gave a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in intense looks.

The first installment was released on December 5, 2025, and became a box-office success. The Aditya Dhar directorial is a mix of espionage, geopolitics, and gangster drama, and the film reportedly earned ₹838.5 crore in India and ₹1,305.35 crore worldwide.

As the original film was left on a cliffhanger ending, fans are excited to witness the dangerous mission of Hamza against powerful adversaries in part two.