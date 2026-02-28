/Yami Gautam says she has watched Dhurandhar 2, calls it ‘beyond extraordinary'

The country is obsessed with Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. After shattering box office records, audiences are now eagerly awaiting the film's second instalment, which is set to release on March 19.

Starring Ranveer Singh, the movie revolves around Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is sent to Pakistan’s Lyari as a spy under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. In the first film, Mazari builds close connections across the border to infiltrate a terrorist camp. Ahead of the release, actress Yami Gautam has shared her first review of the sequel, saying Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience audiences will never forget.

During an event with Indian news channel News18, Yami revealed that she first heard about the script while shooting for her film Article 370.

“I always had that belief. I had said it earlier also that Dhurandhar will be a film that will make every Indian proud. I was shooting for Article 370 when I first read the script of Dhurandhar. It was just 40 pages but my eyes watered. I was not able to say anything and my reaction was enough to tell Aditya how I really felt. I know how hard he worked to make this film – with honesty and belief,'' she shared.

Speaking about Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Yami shared she has already watched Dhurandhar 2 and its 'beyond extraordinary.'

''I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day so I couldn’t say anything to Aditya but later, I couldn’t do anything. I had to read a script but I couldn’t, I had to watch something but I couldn’t. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what will I tell Aditya when the flight lands. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country and he has given his life’s effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that audience will never forget.” Dhar said.

It has also been reported that Yami may make a cameo appearance in Dhurandhar 2, hinting at a possible connection to URI. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Dhurandhar 2: What we know about the movie

In the teaser that was released, Ranveer Singh’s Hamza appears even more intense as his quest for revenge begins with darker and deadlier action sequences. The film will explore Jaskirat’s backstory and how he was recruited as an agent for Mission Dhurandhar.